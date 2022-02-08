Azerbaijan confers "Veteran of War" title to servicemen of more government agencies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

The servicemen of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Justice and State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, having engaged in the hostilities for the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity from September 27 to November 10, 2020, were awarded the title of "Veteran of War" on the basis of a list agreed with the Cabinet of Ministers, pursuant to the Decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 29, 2021, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population told Trend.

According to the ministry, data on military personnel who have been given the "Veteran of War" title are included in the Zafar (Victory) subsystem of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population.

A monthly presidential pension worth 80 manat ($47) has been assigned to them since January 1, 2022.

Earlier, the "Veteran of War" title (together with the appointment of a monthly pension of the President of Azerbaijan) was conferred to servicemen of the State Security Service and the State Border Service, having participated in the fighting for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity from September 27 to November 10, 2020.

Presently, other structures, namely, the Ministry of Defense, the Interior Ministry, and the Ministry of Emergency Situations are conducting the corresponding work on conferring the "Veteran of War" title and assigning the presidential pension.