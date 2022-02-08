Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

Some 43,126 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 8, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,652 citizens, the second dose into 2,204 citizens while the third dose - into 37,270 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 12,261,740 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,252,035 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,754,599 people - the second dose, 2,255,106 people - the third dose.