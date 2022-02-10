Azerbaijani figure skater performs in finals of Winter Olympics in Beijing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

Trend:

The 21-years-old figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev representing Azerbaijan at the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in Beijing performed in the free program (second group) in the competition finals, Trend reports.

As a result of the performance, Litvintsev scored 239.19 points and ranked sixth among 24 athletes.

On February 8, he performed in the short program and scored 84.15 points, ranking eighteenth.

The winner of the tournament is determined by the sum of points in both programs.