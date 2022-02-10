Azerbaijani figure skater performs in finals of Winter Olympics in Beijing
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10
Trend:
The 21-years-old figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev representing Azerbaijan at the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in Beijing performed in the free program (second group) in the competition finals, Trend reports.
As a result of the performance, Litvintsev scored 239.19 points and ranked sixth among 24 athletes.
On February 8, he performed in the short program and scored 84.15 points, ranking eighteenth.
The winner of the tournament is determined by the sum of points in both programs.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev receives Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova
ADB ready to provide funding to local private sector companies in Azerbaijan - country director (Exclusive)
President Aliyev was first head of state to propose forward-looking idea of advancing oil market coordination – OPEC’s Barkindo (Interview)
Azerbaijani gymnasts have very interesting program - Head Coach of Norway's Rhythmic Gymnastics Club
Azerbaijan approves extension of suspension on inspections in field of entrepreneurship for another year