EU representative expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Head of the EU Delegation to Baku Peter Michalko expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to him, the Azerbaijani state has always supported medical workers during a COVID-19 pandemic.

"Therefore, I thank the Azerbaijani state for this. We are in solidarity with Azerbaijan and continue our cooperation, which has become even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic. I would like to take this opportunity for expressing my deep gratitude to the medical workers who are fighting the coronavirus on the front lines," the representative said.

He added that cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan on the struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic must be taken to a global level.