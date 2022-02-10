Azerbaijan developing healthcare digitalization strategy
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10
By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:
Azerbaijan is developing a healthcare digitalization strategy for the next five years, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev said at a briefing, Trend reports.
According to the minister, the strategy will be presented in the near future.
"The main purpose of the strategy is to form medical statistics in accordance with current standards and ensure the satisfaction of citizens," Musayev added.
