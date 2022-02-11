Azerbaijan to impose conditional fines on employers for violating labour law requirements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Employers will be subject to conditional fines for several violations of labour law requirements in Azerbaijan, Chief of the State Labour Inspectorate Service Fuad Heydarov said, Trend reports.

According to him, amendments to the Code on administrative violations have already been approved.

"The employer will be exempted from paying certain fines in case of elimination of violations in the labour legislation within the prescribed period. This amendment is aimed at applying a preferential treatment to employers in the relevant field, as well as stimulating them to immediately correct violations in the field of labour legislation," Heydarov said.