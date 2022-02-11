Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation launches training program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The AGF training website (https://tedris.agf.az/main) is available in accordance with the rules of the training program of "Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation" (AGF) Public Association for professional development of coaches, approved by the decision of the Executive Committee of the Federation as of September 9, 2020, Trend reports with reference to AGF.

After registering for courses in gymnastic disciplines (rhythmic gymnastics, men's and women's artistic gymnastics, trampoline gymnastics, tumbling, acrobatic and aerobic gymnastics), coaches will be able to get acquainted with the training materials and pass the exam in the future.

The training courses are comprised of five levels (the first two are elementary, the next three are basic).

The website has already reflected educational materials related to the online part of the first level trampoline gymnastics courses (for coaches working with gymnasts aged 5-7 years).

In this regard, coaches working in sports clubs and social organizations operating in the country can sign up for online courses in trampoline gymnastics at this level. After successfully completing the online course and passing the exams, they will receive an electronic certificate of attendance.

The theoretical and practical parts of the course will be held on February 15-17,2022 at the National Gymnastics Arena by a member of the Trampoline Technical Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Dmitry Polyarush.

You can get acquainted with the rules of the program for the professional training of coaches on the official website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (https://agf.az/uploads/rules/---az--rbaycan-gimnastika-fede_7548_az.pdf).