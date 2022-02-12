Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova reaches Trampoline World Cup finals in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova has become finalist of the FIG Trampoline World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

Mahsudova showed the best result in her group. For the first performance, she received 52.720 points from the judges, and for the second - 53.100 points.

According to the new rules, one gymnast who has demonstrated the best result among the participants in his/her group automatically qualifies for the final. Of the two performances, the highest score is taken into account.

The competitions will be held through February 13 at the National Gymnastics Arena. Azerbaijani team is represented by Seljan Mahsudova.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries take part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Following the results of the two-day competitions, the winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. Besides, the AGF Trophy Cup will traditionally be awarded.

The competitions are held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.