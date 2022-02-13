Baku names finalists of FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in individual program among men

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The finalists of the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in the individual program among men were disclosed at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Feb. 13, Trend reports.

Among the finalists are Ivan Litvinovich (Belarus, 62.000 points), Andrei Builou (Belarus, 60.700 points), Diogo Abreu (Portugal, 58.150 points), Pedro Ferreira (Portugal, 57.460 points), Danil Mussabayev (Kazakhstan, 57.030 points), Kirill Kozlov (Russia, 56.520 points), Gurkan Mutlu (Turkey, 56.100 points) and Cody Gesuelli (US, 56.000 points).

According to the new rules at the World Cup in Baku, the qualifying competitions in the individual program among men were held in two stages. The second qualification is held in the new Olympic cycle if there are more than 31 participants in the trampoline qualification competitions. Depending on the scale of the competitions and the number of participants, 16 or 24 gymnasts compete in the second qualification.

The competitions are being held through February 13 at the National Gymnastics Arena. Azerbaijani team is being represented by Seljan Mahsudova.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries are taking part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Following the competitions, the winners in the individual program and synchronized trampoline among men and women will be determined. Moreover, the AGF Trophy Cup will traditionally be awarded.

The competitions are held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.