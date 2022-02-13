Azerbaijan confirms 6,841 more COVID-19 cases, 6,722 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 6,841 new COVID-19 cases, 6,722 patients have recovered, and 23 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 745,169 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 686,088 of them have recovered, and 9,050 people have died. Currently, 50,031 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 17,387 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,390,225 tests have been conducted so far.