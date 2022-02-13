Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13
Trend:
Some 43,929 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 13, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 2,894 citizens, the second dose into 1,761 citizens while the third dose - into 39,274 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 12,478,257 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,267,458 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,764,254 people - the second dose, 2,446,545 people - the third dose.
