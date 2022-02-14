Azerbaijan to allow drivers with valid COVID-19 vaccine certificates to carry out inter-district transportation - ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14
By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:
Only drivers with a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate or an immune certificate, or otherwise a COVID-19 vaccine contraindication certificate will be able to carry out inter-district transportation from February 15, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.
A vaccination point operates at the Baku International Bus Station Complex, where every driver and passenger can get injected with a vaccine.
The "COVID-19 vaccine certificate" expiring after six months of receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will not be valid from February 15.
