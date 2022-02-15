Azerbaijan grants amnesty to number of persons
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15
By Samir Ali – Trend:
The Penitentiary and Probation Services under the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan have applied an amnesty act due to the implementation of the Azerbaijani Parliament's resolution as of November 5, 2021 "On declaring amnesty act on the occasion of November 8-Victory Day" in respect of 12,570 persons, the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan told Trend.
According to the ministry, the Penitentiary Service applied the amnesty to 5,009 people, while the Probation Service - to 6,759 people. The application of the amnesty act resulted in the release of about 8,138 inmates, and penalty reduction of over 3,630 people.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Kazakh, Azerbaijani ports to establish e-exchange of information on cargo transportation (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan's Azerenergy eyes electricity supply to Nakhchivan via Zangazur corridor (Exclusive) (VIDEO)
Search for persons accused of Sumgayit riots in 1988 continues - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender to purchase material and technical resources for wells drilling
Head of so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" group to be arrested and brought to trial – Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office