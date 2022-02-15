Azerbaijan grants amnesty to number of persons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The Penitentiary and Probation Services under the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan have applied an amnesty act due to the implementation of the Azerbaijani Parliament's resolution as of November 5, 2021 "On declaring amnesty act on the occasion of November 8-Victory Day" in respect of 12,570 persons, the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, the Penitentiary Service applied the amnesty to 5,009 people, while the Probation Service - to 6,759 people. The application of the amnesty act resulted in the release of about 8,138 inmates, and penalty reduction of over 3,630 people.