Azerbaijan names its representative for Eurovision 2022 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Azerbaijan will be represented at the Eurovision 2022 international song contest by Nadir Rustamli, the 'Voice of Azerbaijan' singing competition's winner, the press service of the country's Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (ITV), the national broadcaster of the Eurovision Song Contest, told Trend.

At the end of December 2021, the acceptance of songs for the selection of the composition with which the representative of Azerbaijan will perform at the Eurovision 2022 competition started. The selection period lasted until January 31, 2021.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 will be held in Turin (Italy), the semi-finals will be held on May 10 and 12, and the final on May 14. The representative of Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2022 will perform in the first part of the second semi-final.