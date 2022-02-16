Azerbaijan reveals number of its citizens deported from EU
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16
By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:
Over 40 Azerbaijani citizens were deported to their country under readmission agreement with the EU on February 15, the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.
According to the service, 39 of the citizens were deported from Germany and three - from Austria.
The readmission process was carried out in accordance with the rules determined by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reintegration working group, coordinated by the State Migration Service, is taking appropriate measures to promptly resolve the problems of the deported citizens.
