Azerbaijani judoka wins silver medal at Grand Slam tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.17

Trend:

Azerbaijani judoka Yashar Najafov won a silver medal at the Grand Slam tournament in Tel Aviv, Trend reports.

The representative of Azerbaijan in the 66 kg weight category, having defeated the Ukrainian Yevgeny Gonchark, the judoka from Israel Eilon Barshechet and the Spaniard Alberto Martin, reached the semifinals. Najafov then defeated the representative of Mongolia Kherlen Ganbold in the semifinals, and reached the final.

In the final, the Azerbaijani judoist lost to the Israeli Barukh Shmailov and took the second place.

Another member of the team, Karamat Huseynov (60 kg), was forced to stop the fight in the semi-finals against Kazakh opponent Bauyrzan Narbaev due to an injury during the fight. By the decision of the doctor of the Azerbaijani national team, Huseynov did not enter the fight for third place. The severity of Huseynov's injury will be determined after a medical examination.

Azerbaijan is represented at the tournament by 9 judokas.