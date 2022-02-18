ICYF-ERC organized initial stage of International Championship of Debates in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Yesterday, in Globus Center, Baku city, the closing ceremony of Azerbaijan national stage of the “The 1st Debate Championship of ICYF-ERC” was held, organized by the Eurasian Regional Center of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) in partnership with “Debate Civil Society” Public Union.

It should be noted that, the international project aimed at increasing of intellectual level and leadership skills among youth in OIC region will be implemented in the countries at initial stage, then at international level there will be championship of debates with the participation of winning teams from the countries. As mentioned, this project was held firstly in Azerbaijan upon the ICYF-ERC’s initiative. In forthcoming months at basis of gained Azerbaijani experience, there will be held championships in other countries, organized by the ICYF-ERC. This year the young participants from Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries and Eurasian region as whole will involve in this project. In future the geographic area of the project will be widened.

About 20 teams, representing the students from leading universities of Azerbaijan took part in the Debate Championship, which was held in on 12-13 February at Baku State University under the topic of “In the revival of Karabakh, local investments should prevail over foreign ones”.

At the closing ceremony of the event, where video about the championship was demonstrated, Mr. Vusal Gurbanov, the acting Director General of the ICYF-ERC and Ms. Ulviyya Akhundova, the chairperson of the Debate in Civil Society Public Union welcoming the participants, emphasized on the role of such kind events in the development of leader capabilities and exchange of creative ideas and proposals among young people. Mr. Nijat Mammadli, advisor to Minister of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Gadir Khalilov, the representative of Youth Foundation, Mr. Vugar Iskandarov and Mr. Mishfiq Jafarov, the deputies of Milli Mejlis as well as Mr. Azer Aliyev, the chairman of the National Assembly of the Youth Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (NAYORA) made also greeting speeches and desired such kind of activities to be constantly implemented in future.

Teams and students, distinguished by their talent and capability were awarded with medals and special prizes. The team representing Russian-speaking sector gained an opportunity to participate in the International Debate Championship as young representatives of Azerbaijan that will be held in one of the Central Asian countries during this year.