Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18
Trend:
Some 41,214 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 18, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,178 citizens, the second dose - 1,530 citizens, the third dose - 34,088 citizens while the booster (third) dose after a positive test result - 2,418 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 12,720,225 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,280,393 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,772,019 people - the second dose, 2,477,911 people - the third and more dose, and 189,902 - the booster (third) dose after a positive test result.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani National Confederation of Employers' Organizations ensures active co-op between local, foreign businessmen
Azerbaijan interested in attracting Islamic financial instruments - National Confederation of Employers' Organizations
Turkey continues supporting just cause of its friends and brothers, such as Azerbaijan - Turkish Defense Minister
Head of executive authority should go to all villages and meet with their residents - President Ilham Aliyev
We have not received single manat of assistance or loan from anyone to revive Karabakh and Zangazur - President Ilham Aliyev
It would be wrong to say that all problems of Baku been resolved, of course - President Ilham Aliyev
Jobs should be provided to young people who were ready to sacrifice their lives - President Ilham Aliyev
Situation in Azerbaijani districts must be thoroughly analyzed and special attention must be paid to existing problems - President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly-appointed heads of Nizami, Narimanov and Kurdamir districts in video format (PHOTO/VIDEO)