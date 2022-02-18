Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

Some 41,214 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 18, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,178 citizens, the second dose - 1,530 citizens, the third dose - 34,088 citizens while the booster (third) dose after a positive test result - 2,418 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 12,720,225 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,280,393 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,772,019 people - the second dose, 2,477,911 people - the third and more dose, and 189,902 - the booster (third) dose after a positive test result.