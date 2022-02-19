Powers of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences' President entrusted to Arif Gashimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19
Trend:
The powers of the President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) are entrusted to the First Vice-President of ANAS Arif Gashimov, academician Nizami Jafarov told reporters, Trend reports.
