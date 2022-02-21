Official of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry detained

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Colonel Malikmammad Gurbanov, head of the supply and procurement department of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, has been detained, Trend reports.

Gurbanov is accused of causing material damage to the state in the amount of 3.5 million manat ($2.06 million).

In this regard, a criminal case has been opened by the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.