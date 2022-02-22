Turkish, Azerbaijani alpinists honor memory of Khojaly genocide victims (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

A group of Turkish and Azerbaijani alpinists climbed the Ilandagh peak in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide [committed by Armenian armed forces in Azerbaijan's Khojaly city during the First Karabakh War on February 26, 1992], Trend reports.

The action was organized by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Turkish Kars and "Zirva" mountaineering and outdoor sports club.

Having reached the peak, the alpinists honored the memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

The group included 24 Turkish and seven Azerbaijani alpinists.