Azerbaijan announces date of commissioning highway bypassing Lachin city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The highway being built to bypass Azerbaijan's Lachin will be put into operation before July 2022, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

"This 28-kilometer-long road will connect six villages of the Lachin district. Its 17-kilometer section and a bridge across the Khakari River have already been built. The road will be put into operation until July of this year," Mammadov said.