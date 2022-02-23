Azerbaijan to create social rehabilitation facility in Fuzuli district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Trend:

A branch of the Shelter and Social Rehabilitation Institution for Vulnerable Population Groups under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population will be created in the Fuzuli district in 2022, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, the institution currently operating in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku provides the necessary social adaptation and rehabilitation services. Currently, 25 children are covered by the social services (compared to 68 last year).

Along with social employees, psychologists, medical workers, teachers and educators, heads of hobby groups, sports and music specialists will also work and provide the necessary services for rehabilitation in this branch.