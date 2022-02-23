Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends gala concert "Musical stars of Azerbaijan on Moscow stage" in Moscow (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Trend:

From February 21 to March 1, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, a series of events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation will be held in Moscow, Trend reports.

Within the framework of the events called "Days of Azerbaijan in Moscow", a gala concert "Musical stars of Azerbaijan on the Moscow stage" was held on the stage of the "Helikon-Opera" theatre.

Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the concert. Before the concert, she met with the musicians.

Will be updated