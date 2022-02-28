Azerbaijan limits poultry import from several countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The World Organization for Animal Health reported about cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza recorded in the US state of Kentucky, Poland’s Pomorskie region and Philippines’ Bulacan province, the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the agency, a temporary restriction has been introduced on the import of live poultry and hatching eggs, poultry meat, finished poultry products and all types of poultry products containing poultry processing products (except goods subjected to heat treatment, ensuring the destruction of the avian influenza virus) from the above mentioned territories.

Besides, import of feed and feed additives for poultry (except feed and feed additives of plant origin, as well as those obtained by chemical and microbiological synthesis), equipment used for keeping, slaughtering and processing poultry, as well as for the transit of live birds from these territories through the territory of Azerbaijan from the territories have been also restricted.

The agency noted that the restrictions were introduced to protect against infectious diseases of animals that can enter the territory of Azerbaijan from other countries in accordance with the Terrestrial Animal Health Code of the World Organization for Animal Health, as well as given the zoning principle.

Moreover, an appeal was sent to the State Customs Committee in connection with vehicles arriving or transiting from the US, Poland and the Philippines.