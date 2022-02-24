Azerbaijani athletes talk positive mood before Acrobatic Gymnastics World Competitions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani athletes Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Hamidulin taking part in the 27th Azerbaijan and Baku Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics said they have a positive mood before Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions, Trend reports citing the athletes.

"At the Championship we were able to show our program well. There were some mistakes, and we’ll try to remove them, but in general, we are satisfied with the performance," Aliyeva noted.

"We’ll participate in the World Acrobatic Gymnastics Competition among age groups, which will be held in early March in Baku. Preparations for them are underway at the highest level, and hopefully, we’ll show the same result at the competitions as at successful training," she added.

"I’ve been performing in tandem with Milana since 2021. Last year, at the European competitions among age groups in Italy, we took second place. Today, at the Championship, we presented the program well. We performed the combinations as planned," Hamidulin said.

The 27th Azerbaijan and Baku Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku will run until February 25.

Some 41 athletes representing Azerbaijan’s Ojag Sports Club, Baku Gymnastics School, Neftchi Sports Club, Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex and specialized Children and Youth Sports School of Olympic Reserve # 13 of Nizami district of Baku are participating in the competitions.

During the two-day competitions, women's pairs are competing for medals in the all-around competitions - in the "kids" age categories (6-15 years old), "pre-juniors" (12-18 years old), "seniors" (15 years old and older); men's pairs - "pre-juniors" (12-18 years old), "seniors" (15 years old and older); mixed pairs - "pre-juniors" (12-18 years old), "seniors" (15 years old and older); women's groups - "kids" (6-15 years old), "pre-juniors" (12-18 years old) and "juniors" (13-19 years old).