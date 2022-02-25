Azerbaijan's Buta Airways cancels flight from Baku to Kyiv on Feb. 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Airline Buta Airways has canceled a flight from Baku to Kyiv scheduled for Monday, February 28, due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace, Trend reports.

Due to the current situation, passengers of canceled flights can change the date of departure or return the tickets.

