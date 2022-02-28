Prosecutor demands punishment for Armenian nationals accused of terrorism in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar during trial in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The trial over two more Armenian citizens accused of terrorism in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district, namely, Ishkhan Sargsyan and Vladimir Rafaelyan, continued in the administrative building of Baku’s Sabunchi District Court on February 28, Trend reports.

The court session was chaired by a judge of the Ganja Grave Crimes Court Elmin Rustamov.

The prosecutor demanded to sentence Ishkhan Sargsyan to 20 years in prison while Vladimir Rafaelyan to 19 years.

According to the indictment, commander of a group of the military unit of the special forces of the intelligence agency of the Armenian Defense Ministry Ishkhan Sargsyan and Vladimir Rafaelyan, who served as a sapper engineer, illegally crossed the state border of Azerbaijan in the direction of Kalbajar district on May 27, 2021 at around 03:00 (GMT+4), in which the units of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense are deployed, and planted mines along the roads passing through Yukhari Ayrim village.

These individuals were arrested on the spot. Around 23 "TM 62-M" and "E-00-M" mines were revealed and seized.

Sargsyan and Rafaelyan were charged upon articles 214.2.3 (terrorism committed by using firearms and items used as weapons), 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices), 318 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan) and 282 (sabotage) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.