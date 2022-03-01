Veyseloglu Supports Young People with University Aspirations

12 schoolchildren have been aided with their academic development in the run-up to their university enrolment exams

Veyseloglu Group of Companies (VGC) has once again joined the nationwide 'Build Your Future' initiative that is designed to aid aspiring Azerbaijani schoolchildren who are eyeing universities and other higher-education establishments. As part of this campaign, the Group will support children from low-income families with their academic preparations for the university admission exams.

This year, VGC will fund twelve schoolchildren, as well as youngsters with disabilities and those with special educational needs. The funds will cover their private tuition required as part of the schoolchildren's academic preparation for the university entry tests. The preparation also involves vocational training for children with disabilities to help their integration into social and economic activities.

This year's funding will aid 12 schoolchildren from the capital, Baku's, Sabunchu area. Apart from academic preparation, 'Build Your Future' campaign also involves educating participants on healthy lifestyle and social skills.

Thanks to VGC's support over the previous few years, over 40 young Azerbaijanis have been supported in order to undergo required academic preparation required for successful university enrolment. All of these youngsters who come from Baku and Azerbaijan's various regions, were offered places at various higher educational establishments.

With its 19 thousand-strong workforce, Veyseloglu Group of Companies is one of the leaders in the FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) sector of Azerbaijan. Education and supporting the development of human capital are at the heart of the Group's corporate social responsibility campaigns.