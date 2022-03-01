Azerbaijan reveals number of victims of mines and unexploded ordnance in Feb. 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

Trend:

One person was killed and two people were injured as a result of explosions of mines and unexploded ordnance in Azerbaijan in February 2022, according to official structures, regional coordinators and other sources, Azerbaijan Campaign to Ban Landmines (NGO) told Trend.

One civilian died as a result of a cluster bomb explosion and two others were injured in an anti-personnel mine explosion.These incidents took place in Yevlakh and Tartar regions.

"One person was killed and five people were injured as a result of explosions of mines and unexploded ordnance from January through February 2022," said the statement.