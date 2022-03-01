Hundreds of Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine's Kharkiv - Honorary Consulate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1

Trend:

Despite the tense situation in Ukraine, the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv continues its work, the consulate told Trend.

According to the statement, 500 compatriots, who left Kharkiv for Lviv on the morning of March 1, would be supported while crossing the border with Poland.

"Moreover, as a result of negotiations among the Azerbaijani Honorary Consul in Kharkiv Afgan Salmanov, the Southern Railway of Kharkiv, and the Railway station of the city, places have been allocated for the daily evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens. We ask all the compatriots wishing to leave Kharkiv to contact the Kharkiv Railway Station and the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan,” said the statement.

Employees of the Honorary Consulate promptly consider the appeals of Azerbaijanis and maintain constant contact with them, the consulate stated.

Owing to special cases, the citizens can contact the Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv at (+38057) 7000531 and [email protected].