List of prestigious foreign universities for Azerbaijani youth to be published in March

Preliminary list of foreign higher education universities included in the Government Training Program for the education of Azerbaijani youth in prestigious foreign universities for 2022-2026 will be published in March, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said, Trend reports.

Amrullayev made the remark at a press conference on Government Training Program for the education of Azerbaijani youth in prestigious foreign universities for 2022-2026.

The state program will cover only those areas that are indicated in it, he said.

"The ratings of specialties will be taken into account in state program this year in addition to the ranking of universities," Amrullaev said.