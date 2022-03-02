Numerous Azerbaijanis transported from Ukraine’s Odessa city to border with Moldova - state committee (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

More than 100 Azerbaijani citizens were transported from Ukraine’s Odessa city to the border with Moldova in connection with the situation in Ukraine, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend .

“Our compatriots have been accommodated in the House of Azerbaijan in Odessa,” Chairman of ‘Birlik Odessa Diaspora of Azerbaijanis’ public organization Rovshan Guliyev said.

“Our compatriots will be met by representatives of the Azerbaijani corresponding structures on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border,” the message said. “Azerbaijani citizens will be evacuated to their homeland as soon as possible.”