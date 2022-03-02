State Committee unveils number of Azerbaijani citizens leaving Kyiv and heading to border with Moldova (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

Some 1,100 Azerbaijani citizens left Ukraine’s Kyiv city by train and headed to Ukraine’s Mohyliv-Podilskyi city [bordering with Moldova] on March 2, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend .

“The Azerbaijani citizens, who faced a serious threat due to the tense situation in Ukraine, got on the train in Kyiv without tickets and on a first-come, first-served basis,” the message said.

According to the message, Mohyliv-Podilskyi city in Ukraine’s Vinnytsia region is located on the border with Moldova. After arrival at the destination, Azerbaijani citizens are expected to cross the Ukrainian-Moldovan border.

“The citizens can contact the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moldova on all emerging issues via: +373 781 81 361, +373 789 91 849, +373 222 32 277,” the message said.