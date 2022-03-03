ABADA names number of Azerbaijani truck drivers evacuated from Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

Trend:

Number of Azerbaijani truck drivers evacuated from Ukraine has reached 26, Ruslan Eldaroglu, spokesperson for the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) told Trend.

According to Eldaroglu, since February 28, six Azerbaijani trucks have arrived from Ukraine to Turkey. Besides, there are six Azerbaijani trucks on the territory of Moldova, which left Ukraine on March 2.

"Today, nine more Azerbaijani trucks will arrive from Ukraine to Moldova, which are already at the border," he added.