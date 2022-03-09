European Azerbaijan School announces enrolment of students for 2022-2023 academic year (VIDEO)

The European Azerbaijan School announces the enrolment of students for the 2022-2023 academic year in the early education centre, primary and secondary education.

The European Azerbaijan School is a private school recognized by Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan Republic. The school is also a member of the Council of International School (CIS) an organization that is committed to providing high-quality international education.

Advantages of education at the European Azerbaijan School:

- International Baccalaureate Programmes PYP, MYP, DP(Early Learning Center, Primary and Secondary Education)

- Language of instruction English

- International IB teachers professional trained

- School uniforms, meals, and textbooks are included in the fee

- About 30 club options are included in the fee. (Tennis, Swimming, Basketball, Volleyball, Drama, etc.)

- Extracurricular activities from ELC to DP, participating in camps in the country and abroad

- University consultant supports students to receive offers from prestigious universities around the world

EAS has gymnasiums and pools to meet Olympic Standarts requirement, summer playground and sport area for resting leisure time, labs of information technologies and large congres halls and canteens offering meals with high quality and several assortiments.

Additional, there are full supplied and secure scientific labs at Secondary Campus. Also there is “School Bus” service which links two campuses and provide students with transportation.

The European Azerbaijan School operates on two modern campuses provided with high education opportunities.

School Contacts:

EAS Primary:

Baku, Hasan Majidov street, 7C

Secondary Campus:

Baku, Badamdar set., A. Abbaszade street, 1128

Telephone: (+99412) 499 89 39; (050) 290 77 52

Website: www.eas.az