...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan to provide assistance to number of migrants

Society Materials 12 May 2022 11:49
Azerbaijan to provide assistance to number of migrants

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Azerbaijani office of International Organization for Migration (IOM Azerbaijan) plans to provide temporary housing, food, non-food items (NFI), clothing, and medical assistance to migrants in need in connection with a project in the sphere of supporting humanitarian activities, State Migration Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to State Migration Service, assistance will be extended to the following:

- illegal migrants (due to the expiration of a visa or personal documents);

- migrants in a difficult financial situation;

- migrants in need of food/non-food items, housing;

- unemployed or low-skilled labor migrants;

- low-income migrants;

- foreign students in a difficult situation;

- those who have been denied asylum.

Individuals who meet the above categories of migrants and vulnerability criteria can apply for an interview through the Electronic Registration Form.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more