Azerbaijan to provide assistance to number of migrants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Azerbaijani office of International Organization for Migration (IOM Azerbaijan) plans to provide temporary housing, food, non-food items (NFI), clothing, and medical assistance to migrants in need in connection with a project in the sphere of supporting humanitarian activities, State Migration Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.
According to State Migration Service, assistance will be extended to the following:
- illegal migrants (due to the expiration of a visa or personal documents);
- migrants in a difficult financial situation;
- migrants in need of food/non-food items, housing;
- unemployed or low-skilled labor migrants;
- low-income migrants;
- foreign students in a difficult situation;
- those who have been denied asylum.
Individuals who meet the above categories of migrants and vulnerability criteria can apply for an interview through the Electronic Registration Form.