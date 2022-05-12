Mixtures of fragrant substances for food production exempted from customs duty in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Mixtures of odoriferous substances used for the industrial production of foodstuffs, and mixtures based on one or more such substances used as industrial raw materials, are exempt from 15% customs duty, in connection with this, the Cabinet of Ministers made changes to the "Commodity nomenclature of foreign economic activity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, rates of import customs duties and rates of export customs duties", Trend reports.

Another lipoprotein lipase, Aspergillus alkaline protease is also exempt from import duties.

This decision is valid until December 31, 2022.