Azerbaijan tightens requirements for construction and architectural activities in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Requirements for construction, architectural and urban planning activities in Azerbaijan’s Shusha are being tightened, Trend reports.

Bill was discussed on amending the "Law on the cultural capital of Azerbaijan - Shusha city” at the plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Parliament (Milli Majlis) on May 13.

According to the amendments, activities must be immediately suspended if an archaeological monument is found during construction, restoration, repair, landscaping, maintenance, or any other work in Shusha city.

The decision to continue the work is made by Shusha City State Reserve Department, in this case.

Bill was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading after discussions.