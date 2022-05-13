Azerbaijan confirms 9 more COVID-19 cases, 7 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Azerbaijan has detected nine new COVID-19 cases, seven patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,664 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,890 of them have recovered, and 9,709 people have died. Currently, 65 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,658 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,847,892 tests have been conducted so far.