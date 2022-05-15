Azerbaijan holds Baku Marathon 2022 at initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The Fifth Baku Marathon was organized at the initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation on May 15, Trend reports.

About 15,000 participants have registered to participate in the Baku Marathon 2022.

Foreigners living and working in our country, also participants from a number of other countries, applied to participate in the marathon, along with the citizens of Azerbaijan.

Those who have registered include participants from the US, Germany, UAE, UK, China, France, Cameroon, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Uganda and from other countries.

The Baku Marathon, organized since 2016, is aimed at supporting the development of sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Marathon, which is held under the motto "Win the wind!", went along a completely new route.

The Baku Marathon 2022, the length of which is 21 kilometers, started and ended at the State Flag Square.

It passed along the route: State Flag Square - Seaside Boulevard - Baku International Sea Port - Neftchilar Avenue - White City Boulevard - Khagani Rustamov Street - White City Boulevard - 8 November Avenue, a section of the street Yusif Safarov - crossing of Afiyaddin Jalilov and Uzeyir Hajibeyli streets - Javanshir bridge - Uzeyir Hajibeyli street - Neftchilar Avenue (Government House, Museum Center, Puppet Theatre, Maiden Tower, Azneft Square) - Baku funicular - Bayil circle – Bibi-Heybat road (Aquatic Palace) - Seaside Boulevard (rear part of the Aquatic Palace, Baku Crystal Hall) - State Flag Square.

The exclusive partner of the Baku Marathon 2022 is Azercell Telecom LLC. The marathon wasborganized with the support of the Seaside National Park Administration and the Regional Development Public Association.

The marathon project was implemented by Sport Marketing Group (SMG) and sponsored by Baltika 0 company.

The marathon was also attended by people with Down syndrome and people with physical disabilities. Persons with Down syndrome started the run first, and then persons with physical disabilities joined the competition.

The third start was for the main participants.