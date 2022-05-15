Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Some 2,896 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 15, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 272 citizens, the second dose to 254, while the third dose and the next doses to 2,112 citizens. Some 258 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,687,648 vaccine doses were administered, 5,343,839 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,844,047 people - the second dose, 3,256,620 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 243,142 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.