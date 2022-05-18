Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete in World Challenge Cup Pamplona 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Azerbaijan's rhythmic gymnastics team will compete in the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup to be held at the Navarra Arena in Spain's Pamplona city on May 18-24, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Trend.

At the competition, the national team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina will represent Azerbaijan in group exercises, while Zohra Aghamirova – in the individual program.

The Azerbaijani team has already left for Spain to participate in the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup.