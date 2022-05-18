Delegation of Azerbaijani Health Ministry acquainted with activities of Turkish Hacettepe University

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Delegation of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health got acquainted with activities of one of the most prestigious medical universities in Turkey - Hacettepe University, within the framework of a two-day working visit, the ministry told Trend.

Rector of Hacettepe University Professor Abdurrahim Haluk Ozen, speaking at an event in this regard, emphasized close ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the sphere of healthcare.

He noted that a protocol was signed between Hacettepe University and Azerbaijan Medical University in 2018. Specialists of Hacettepe University regularly participate in trainings, international scientific conferences and webinars held at Azerbaijan Medical University.

"New opportunities have been created for cooperation in the sphere of medical education, including for exchange of modern methodological and scientific-practical information in sphere of professional education of medical specialists,” Azerbaijani Minister of Health Teymur Musayev said.

“Azerbaijan Medical University, one of the oldest universities in country, effectively cooperates with the most prestigious universities in Turkey, including Hacettepe University,” he noted.

Importance of effective work to further strengthen cooperation between two countries in sphere of healthcare was emphasized at the event.