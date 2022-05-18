Azerbaijan confirms 5 more COVID-19 cases, 12 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Azerbaijan has detected five new COVID-19 cases, 12 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,685 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,933 of them have recovered, and 9,709 people have died. Currently, 42 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,919 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,862,217 tests have been conducted so far.