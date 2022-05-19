V4ATB urges startups to apply to the program's Budapest Chapter and invites the community to the online Demo Day in Prague

The V4-Azerbaijan Tech Bridge (#V4ATB) – the primary European program for startups from Azerbaijan - moves forward. 10 top Azerbaijani startups will pitch up in front of VC insiders of the EU competing for their place in the Baku Grande Finale stage presence in 2023. The next Visegrad regional technopolis – Budapest – is making the last call for applications for new Azerbaijani startup challengers.

On Wednesday, May 25th, 10 excellent startups from Azerbaijan which have completed Prague online Bootcamp will present their business concepts and Azerbaijani ecosystem potential on the second demo day of this pan-European program aiming at highlighting Caspian top innovators. Program shapes stronger bonds between startup ecosystems of Azerbaijan, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, and Hungary. The 25th May – Demo Day in Prague – is a great networking opportunity for all insiders of high-tech businesses from Azerbaijan and the EU, not only for selected startups. Everybody can attend the DemoDay after registration under this link.

“We believe that the combination of the potential of Azerbaijan's dynamically developing startup ecosystem and talented Azerbaijani innovators with the well-established know-how of how to successfully startup up in Czechia as well as in EU as a whole can become a booster for our counties in quickly globalizing economy” – says Maciej Sadowski, CEO of Startup Hub Poland.

Biofactants, New source of energy, CakCuk, DesTech, Keen Mask, Fushka, Hirelamp, İZZİ, Studylet, Voicedocs - these 10 projects received in Prague holistic training in tips and tricks of doing innovative business in the Czech Republic. International experts provide workshops like e.g. venture capital fundraising,. The importance of tech-uniqueness or sales training are one a few examples of topics which we want to polish within our program" - says Sofia Drobychevskaya, Startup Hub Poland Community Manager. "Now, subjects of a similar necessity for Azerbaijani startups await 10 new outstanding leaders in the Budapest Chapter" - adds Drobychevskaya.

Next chapter: Budapest

Hungary is one of the most developed countries in the region in terms of startup acceleration. "We are happy at CEU iLab to be the door-opener for Azerbaijani innovators to the Hungarian high-tech and investment ecosystem. The extensive experience we have in accelerating startups, the expertise of our mentors, the power of our founder community, and our investor and corporate connections make CEU iLab a perfect place to start business expansion from Azerbaijan to Hungary and Austria to the rest of the EU." Says Andrea Kozma, Director of InnovationsLab of the Central European University.

International Visegrad Fund, established in 2000 as an emblematic institution of the Visegrad cooperation furthering people-to-people relations, allowed our civil society representatives to implement more than 6000 common projects in Central Europe, the Eastern Partnership region, and the Western Balkans, and to strengthen the mobility and cooperation between our students, scientists, innovators, artists as well as local authorities. Improving the innovation and connections between young entrepreneurs and experts in the region is a traditional V4 priority, included also in the current Hungarian Presidency's programme. We warmly welcome all the participants of The V4-Azerbaijan Tech Bridge (#V4ATB) – says Viktor Szederkenyi, Ambassador of Hungary to Azerbaijan.

"Startups form the backbone of the future of our economies. IdealHub has a vision that will transform lives and create opportunities for many people from different social backgrounds. It is a long-term game, but we have everything necessary: some very promising startups, a good team, very reliable friends, and partners who share our views and aspirations. For now, startups have a long road ahead of them. But very soon, in 2023, we will have the pleasure and the honor to congratulate the winners on the stage of the Baku Grande Finale summit" - underlines Tural Karimli, Founder of IdealHub Innovation and Technology Center.

"We keep these doors open by the 23rd of May, so if anyone knows an ambitious startup founder who should know about this opportunity and apply to us, all information is available at startuphub.pl/V4-azerbaijan/" - Drobychevskaya concludes.

Important links:

About the program: startuphub.pl/V4-azerbaijan/

Registration form for startups for the Budapest call for projects (deadline May 23rd) through this link.

Registration form for venture capital and corporation guests from Azerbaijan to the Demo Day in Prague (25th of May, 12.00 Prague time, 14.00 Baku time) under this link

NGOs, venture capital funds, startup accelerators, incubators, and universities willing to join the program as community partners are welcome to contact Startup Hub Poland, the #V4ATB organizer under this link.

The project is co-financed by the Governments of Czechia, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia through Visegrad Grants from International Visegrad Fund. The mission of the fund is to advance ideas for sustainable regional cooperation in Central Europe.