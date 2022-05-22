Azerbaijan unveils amount of funds spent on restoration of country’s liberated territories last year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Out of 2.2 billion manat ($1.3 billion) provided in the state budget of Azerbaijan for reconstruction and restoration of liberated territories, 2.1 billion manat - $1.2 billion or 99 percent of the total volume, were used, Trend reports.

This information is stated in conclusion of the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the draft "Law on the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021" and the annual report on the execution of the state budget for last year.

About 1.5 billion manat ($882.3 million) of these funds were spent on the design and construction of roads (0.2 million manat - $117,600 less than the funds provided for these purposes), 261.1 million manat ($153.5 million) on the design and construction of railways, and 97.6 million manat ($57.05 million) on demining the liberated territories.

Some 67.2 million manat ($39.5 million) were spent for cadastral work and creation of industrial parks (0.1 million manat - $58,800 less than the funds provided), 62.8 million manat ($36.9 million) for the design and construction of a "smart" village, as well as for the purchase of agricultural equipment (one million manat - $588,200, or 1.6 percent less than the funds provided).

Azerbaijan also spent 24.5 million manat ($14.4 million) to ensure reliable and uninterrupted power supply to the guard and protection of the state border in Kalbajar region, 18.3 million manat ($10.7 million) for the reconstruction of tourism infrastructure (8.8 million manat - $5.1 million or 32.5 percent less than the funds provided).

Funds in the amount of 12.8 million manat ($7.5 million) were spent for major repairs of existing infrastructure and improvement of water supply in order to ensure uninterrupted water supply in the liberated territories, 12.4 million manat ($7.2 million) for the preparation of general plans for the cities of Shusha, Jabrayil, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli and Kalbajar (by 0.8 million manat ($470,500) less than the allocated funds).

Some 11.4 million manat ($6.7 million) were spent for the purchase of fire engines for the created units and divisions of the fire department, 6.7 million manat ($3.9 million) for the design and construction of museums, memorial complexes, mosques and other cultural facilities (by 9.4 million manat - $5.5 million or 58.4 percent less than the funds provided).

In the amount of 6.4 million manat ($3.7 million) from state budget were spent for the purchase of special equipment, 3.2 million manat ($1.8 million) for the design and construction of secondary schools in Aghdam and Jabrayil cities (0.3 million manat – $176,400 less than the funds provided), one million manat ($588,200) for the design and construction of new hospitals in Shusha and Jabrayil, 2.8 million for manat ($1.6 million) for other necessary work.