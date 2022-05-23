Nutrition Day held at European Azerbaijan School (PHOTO)

The "Nutrition Day" event was held at the European Azerbaijan School on May 11. Well-known culinarian and food blogger Elmira Gadirova organized a master class for the 6th-grade students of EAS. The purpose of the activity was to generate healthy feeding habits in children, educate them about the use of healthy foods in their daily diet and promote the rise of a culture of proper nutrition.

Throughout the masterclass students were preparing several favourite meals and cookies by participation and instruction Elmira Gadirova, and they enjoyed the process.