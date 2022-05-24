Azerbaijan and Italy to create synergy in design sphere - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijan and Italy create synergy in sphere of design, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Azerbaijan Claudio Taffuri said at the Italian Design Day exhibition dedicated to design and new technologies for sustainable development, held at Azerbaijan’s ADA University, on May 24, Trend reports.

"We will discuss the manufacturability of design, its regeneration, which is especially important in the world of globalization," ambassador said.

Taffuri added that the exhibition will also showcase the work of Italian design professionals.