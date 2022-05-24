Azerbaijan confirms 9 more COVID-19 case, 7 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijan has detected nine new COVID-19 case, seven patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,723 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,964 of them have recovered, and 9,710 people have died. Currently, 49 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,793 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,877,141 tests have been conducted so far.